New mural in downtown Lexington shares timeless message

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s newest mural is a positive message of hope during the coronavirus outbreak, but also a message that one of the designers says surpasses this difficult time.

It’s located off Main Street at A Cup of Common Wealth and says “Together we are Stronger.”

PRHBTN, a Lexington based arts gallery and organization, helped make it possible.

Square Pegs Studio and Design, also based in Lexington, came up with the design and finished painting it Saturday night.

Graham Allen, with the design studio, says he hopes the mural spreads positivity, even after the pandemic.

“Attitudes are gonna change for a lot of people, so the message is still stay strong, stronger together,” Allen said.

The design is also going to be printed on a t-shirt to raise money for covid-19 relief.

It’s available through Kentucky For Kentucky at www.kyforky.com and the net proceeds will go to benefit the Blue Grass Community Foundation.