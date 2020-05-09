Ky. Eighth Grader with autism spreads joy in teacher appreciation video

This is my son, Adam. Adam is finishing his 8th grade year at Bernheim Middle School and didn't get the closure he needed to end this milestone in his life. Adam loves to sing and perform for people. He missed so many great adventures he so deserved to have...his last talent show at Bernheim, his first formal dance, his big field trip to Kentucky Kingdom...all great things. But the most important thing he missed, and me too, was his 8th grade graduation. You see, Adam is autistic and if there's ever been a kid who deserves to walk across a school gym and get his certificate for completing his middle school career with As and Bs, it's most certainly him. And I so badly wanted to see it and hear the entire gym cheer him on. We give so many thanks for the amazing teachers in Bullitt County for helping us to raise and shape the amazing young man we are lucky to call our son. It truly does take a village and we have the most amazing village in our corner. This is a video he did to thank his teachers but this is a thank you to ALL the amazing teachers out there!! *I do not own the rights to this music* Posted by Tiffany Cecil on Friday, May 8, 2020

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky mom posted a video of her son singing to honor his teachers, it’s catching lots of positive attention in a popular public Facebook group.

Tiffany Cecil posting her son Adam is a graduating eighth grader in Bullitt County and had to miss out on so many activities this spring, including the talent show at Bernheim Middle School.

In the post, Cecil explains Adam is autistic and for him, this year’s graduation certificate was definitely something to celebrate, something normally done in an official ceremony. That now, he doesn’t get, like many students across the country.

Since he loves to sing, a song of gratitude was exactly the right choice to honor his teachers during teacher appreciation week.