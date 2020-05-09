158 new cases; Beshear responds to churches re-opening

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – In his daily coronavirus update Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 158 new cases, bringing the state total to 6,440.

He says six people died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 304 people. Beshear says the total number of people who recovered is at 2,308.

- Advertisement -

Beshear also responded to the federal ruling that came down Friday night that will allow churches to hold in-person services starting Sunday. He says his recommendations will go into place today.

Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nicholasville has won a temporary restraining order blocking Beshear’s order banning in-person church services, which is a part of his order on mass gatherings.

The church’s lawsuit said Beshear’s order was unconstitutional, and the church said it did not believe that online and drive-in services met the lord’s requirement.

Related Article: Kentucky adding regional offices to issue Real ID licenses

Two other federal judges in Kentucky previously ruled that the ban on in-person church services was constitutional.

Last week, Beshear announced plans to lift the ban on church gatherings on May 20, with social gathering guidelines.

“I really hope that these rulings don’t have some groups going back faster than they should by not doing everything that needs to be done and causing the spread of the coronavirus,” Beshear said.

Beshear also announced last week retail businesses and funeral homes will re-open on May 20t at 33 percent capacity. He says stores that re-open, will have to count customers going in.

Beshear also says government offices and agencies will be allowed to reopen on May 18.