Tennis courts, Jacobson boat dock, golf all open or expand next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Several Lexington parks facilities will be reopening or expanding next week.

Parks and Recreation facilities will open for tennis, pickleball, pedal boats and kayaks.

“There are some new rules to provide for social distancing, but there’s still plenty of room for fun,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Tennis and pickleball courts will open Monday, May 11.

The city says it will install nets on about half of the courts to encourage social distancing. Benches will be taken away. There will also be signs at the courts with rules for safe play.

Also on Monday, May 11, golf operations will expand. That means food, drinks, and merchandise will be sold curbside. Courses will also start charging at normal rates again and ranges will be open for practice. You will only be able to use a credit card to pay.

The accessible Jacobson Boat Dock will open May 13. It will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: 1-7 p.m.

Pedal boats and kayaks will be available for rent.