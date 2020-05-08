Record breaking cold temperatures with a sunny Saturday

A late spring cold snap will move through Kentucky and really pack a punch. Cold temperatures stream in overnight with highs staying 10 to 20 degrees below average for the next several days. Expect more moderate and average temperatures by mid week.
There is a major concern for damage to vegetation that has been planted. Temperatures this cold WILL kill any plants already in a garden. Be sure to cover them with a sheet or blanket Friday night.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TONIGHT – Expect clearing skies tonight with lows in the mid 20s.
Saturday – Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s
