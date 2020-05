MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists taking a scenic drive in the Red River Gorge area need to be aware of a traffic hazard.

Part of Kentucky Highway 715 near the Gladie Welcome Center in Menifee County has collapsed and traffic is reduced to one lane.

Traffic barriers are in place.

Kentucky 715 winds through the gorge area from Highway 77 on the north to Combs Parkway at Pine Ridge on the south.