Millions in federal assistance coming for COVID-19 relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was awarded $22.9 million for relief of Public Transit agencies hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gov. Beshear, FEMA is coordinating two shipments totaling a 14-day supply of Personal Protective Equipment to all Medicaid and Medicare-certified nursing homes.

Kentucky is also set to receive $10.3 million for 25 health centers funded by the Health Resources and Service Administration. Gov. Beshear said centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of the local communities.

