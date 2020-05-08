Mercer County bridge project rescheduled

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A bridge repair project in Mercer County has been rescheduled for May 18 through June 18, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The bridge project planned for Stratton Road, also known as County Road 1322, includes deck repairs.

Hinkle Construction Services has the contract. The bridge, located at mile point .25 will be closed May 18 through June 18.

The bridge is a part of the Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky Program to improve safety by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing more than 1,000 critical structures in all 120 counties during the next six years.