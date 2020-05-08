Local business hires recovering addicts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Those recovering from substance abuse say staying sober can’t be done unless you reach out.

But it can be difficult to reach out during a pandemic that’s keeping everyone at a distance.

Dean’s Auto Care and Recovery is helping create a community for those recovering from addiction.

It’s a body shop hiring recovering addicts

“When they come out of this, they’re gonna have a trade that they can use for the rest of their life,” says owner Dean Bartholow.

And that’s what Bartholow wants to do, have a lifelong impact on those he hires.

“We’re the whole life. We’ll take em from beginning to end and we want to treat them like human beings. We want to train them in a job and let them have their recovery,” says Bartholow.

Not only that but his program, Whole Life Incorporated, will offer housing, job training. If they stay in it for two years they even offer house financing.

“We’re gonna make sure they succeed,” says Bartholow.

Scott, a recovering addict turned mechanic, says one of the keys to his recovery is work.

“It’s a great place to showcase new talent and to achieve goals and part of that goal is having a steady job and that keeps you accountable, keeps you grounded,” says Scott.

But not doing just any job, a job you love.

Bartholow says helps addicts find their own passion whether that’s mechanics, construction or sales.

“We want to find out what job they want to do. I don’t want to hold someone back because they’ve made a mistake otherwise I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” says Bartholow.

They just recently got a women’s house, expanding their services even more.

“My passion is working with women who suffer from trauma, abuse, addiction,” says Carri Updike, a peer support specialist.

Updike manages the women’s house. She’s been a victim and knows the value of helping women get back into the community.

“We love each other. We encourage each other and we support each other and it’s not a hand out but a hand up,” says Updike.

A family for life is what you’ll get here.

“We want them to come out of it with a trade, a home and their life back,” says Bartholow.