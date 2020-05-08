Lincoln County latest to ‘think’ differently for seniors

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – In any normal year, schools would be closing out, bus drivers and transportation staff would be preparing one last maintenance check and shutting things down for the year.

Bu this isn’t a normal year and the shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak has made people think differently, act differently.

The result has been some pretty creative ways to do “normal” things.

Just ask the Lincoln County School District bus department. Instead of simply parking the buses, the staff parked them in a special way and then made a video to pay tribute not just to this year’s seniors but the year itself … click here to see Video

Photo/Video credit: Shawn Ingram