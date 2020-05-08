Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man who was running in their Georgia neighborhood have been taken into custody and charged with murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick.

The arrests of 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and 34-year-old Travis McMichael Thursday came amid a national outcry after someone released video that appeared to show the killing.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Vic Reynolds says he knows emotions are running high but he’s appealing for patience, saying his agency was only brought into the case this week.