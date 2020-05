PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A broken headlight may be a key clue as Pulaski County investigators look for a driver who went on a mailbox rampage early Thursday morning.

It happened in the Snowville area of Pulaski County on Little River Dam Road.



According to deputies, the suspect could have been driving an early- to mid-2000s Yukon with front end damage, possibly to the drivers side.

Anyone with information should call (540)980-7800 or (540) 980-7810.