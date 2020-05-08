Closures, delays on New Circle at Georgetown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – From May 11 through May 25, drivers can closures and delays on New Circle Road in the area of Georgetown Road.

The work is part of the New Circle Road widening project. The closures could be all day, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The following closures will be in place:

New Circle Road/KY 4 – Inner Loop

the right/slow lane from the railroad overpass (milepoint 8.050) to the Georgetown Road On-Ramp (milepoint 8.732) to allow crews to complete widening work on New Circle Road/KY 4

Georgetown Road/US 25 – Ramp

the ramp from the Inner Loop of New Circle Road/KY 4 to Georgetown Road/US 25 (milepoint 8.5) for completing the realignment of the ramp from Georgetown Road/US 25 to the Inner Loop of New Circle Road/KY 4.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather.