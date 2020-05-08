Some Churchill Downs employees working, questions remain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – While gates remain closed to fans at Churchill Downs, online betting is open for business.

Horses are set to return to the backside on May 11. To prepare, workers can be seen wearing masks behind the gates as preparations continue behind security and away from public view.

The union representing the people who work the betting windows at the track have not been notified yet, if or when, members will be coming back to work.

Alex Waldrop, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association President, said, “Ultimately, we need to have live racing. But in the interim, we are best suited of all the sports properties really to conduct our business without fans, because of the online wagering component, the ability to wager from home where people feel safe.”

It’s unclear when fans will return. Racetrack officials at Churchill Downs said Opening Day of the 2020 Spring Meet will be Saturday, May 16.