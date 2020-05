FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With coronavirus guidelines, the summer camps that can still open will look differently, one in Frankfort switching to a virtual format.

Broadway Clay says it’s moving camp online this summer.

You will still need to pick up a project kit but the instruction will be done via Google Hangout.

