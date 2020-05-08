Another 22 COVID-19 cases at Fed Med Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another 22 coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates at the Federal Medical Center, which continues to become a hotspot for the illness.

The 22 new cases push to 90 the total number of cases inside the facility, which provides medical treatment for federal prisoners.

Of those, one is a staff member, a Fayette County resident.

The 22 new cases made up most of the 25 new cases reported in Fayette County since Thursday, according to the Fayette County Health Department.

Since the disease first surfaced in the region two months ago, Fayette County has confirmed 361 cases, the department said in its daily update.

Wednesday, the Health Department advised anyone who worked at Lexington’s Federal Medical Center since April 20 should be tested for COVID-19 because they may have been potentially exposed during an outbreak.

People can call 859-899-2222 or COVID19 @lfchd.org for help with testing.

The Medical Center houses more than 1,400 inmates.