Annville nursing home celebrates survivors (WATCH)

ANNVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Jackson County nursing home that has had to do its share or mourning in the last month also has some things to celebrate.

In this video shot by the Jackson County Sun newspaper, Thursday, Jackson Manor, a Signature Health property, held a parade to celebrate nine patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Family and staff were on hand to share in the special moment that made Mother’s Day even more special for everyone.

Jackson Manor has had a total of 53 cases and lost 12 patients to the disease.