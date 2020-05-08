I-65 bust nets $1.2 million in drugs: KSP

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Note to self, when carrying drugs, don’t speed.
Three Georgia men are in jail and an estimated $1.2 million in drugs are off the street after a traffic stop that began because the driver was going 125 miles per hour, according to he Kentucky State Police.
Thursday, Trooper Jarrod Lewis, of Post3 in Bowling Green, spotted a 2020 Ford Mustang traveling more than 125 mph near mile marker 55 on Interstate 65, the KSP said in a release.’
Lewis pursued the vehicle for two miles before it exited at the 58 mile marker where the driver lost control and ran off the road near the intersection of I-65 and Kentucky 218 in the Horse Cave community, the statement said.
The operator, 26-year-old Robert Ford, of Atlanta, Ga., and a passenger, 27-year-old Cortez Woodruff, of Fairburn, Ga., ran but were quickly caught.
A second passenger, 27-year-old-Kristin Summerour, of Fairburn, Ga., also was arrested, the KSP said.
Troopers recovered approximately 18 pounds of suspected MDMA, which a $1.2 million street value, in the car.
Robert Ford has been charged with:
- Speeding 26 MPH or Greater
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree
- Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs
- Reckless Driving
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, (Police Officer)
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)
Cortez Woodruff has been charged with:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree
- Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)
- Menacing
- Resisting Arrest
Kristin Summerour has been charged with:
- Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree
# # #