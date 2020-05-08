I-65 bust nets $1.2 million in drugs: KSP

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Note to self, when carrying drugs, don’t speed.

Three Georgia men are in jail and an estimated $1.2 million in drugs are off the street after a traffic stop that began because the driver was going 125 miles per hour, according to he Kentucky State Police.

Thursday, Trooper Jarrod Lewis, of Post3 in Bowling Green, spotted a 2020 Ford Mustang traveling more than 125 mph near mile marker 55 on Interstate 65, the KSP said in a release.’

Lewis pursued the vehicle for two miles before it exited at the 58 mile marker where the driver lost control and ran off the road near the intersection of I-65 and Kentucky 218 in the Horse Cave community, the statement said.

The operator, 26-year-old Robert Ford, of Atlanta, Ga., and a passenger, 27-year-old Cortez Woodruff, of Fairburn, Ga., ran but were quickly caught.

A second passenger, 27-year-old-Kristin Summerour, of Fairburn, Ga., also was arrested, the KSP said.

Troopers recovered approximately 18 pounds of suspected MDMA, which a $1.2 million street value, in the car.

Robert Ford has been charged with:

Speeding 26 MPH or Greater Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs Reckless Driving Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, (Police Officer) Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle) Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot)

Cortez Woodruff has been charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (On Foot) Menacing Resisting Arrest

Kristin Summerour has been charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree

