FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a reconstruction project, KY 648 (Walnut Grove Road) at the US 68 intersection in Nicholas County reopened on Thursday night, according to the state.

The stretch of road was initially closed in late April. It’s part of a $15.7 million project to build a new, wider road between Millersburg and KY 1455 in Nicholas County.

- Advertisement -

The state says the project is expected to be finished this summer. It began in March 2018.