As summer, reopening nears, police issue warnings

STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Summer months often bring an increase in thefts, especially from vehicles, as owners are on the move more and more careless.

At they are especially pertinent as the state begins to reopen after the coronavirus shutdown, which means even more people will be shedding their “cabin fever” during the next two to three months.

And car break-ins and thefts aren’t limited to malls and big cities, even small towns see their share of problems.

That’s why law enforcement agencies of all sizes are issuing common-sense safety reminders.

The Stanford Police Department is the latest this week to remind residents of basic safety precautions.

“During the spring and summer months, neighborhoods historically experience an elevated number of thefts from vehicles. During these thefts, the perpetrator(s) typically target unlocked vehicles where valuables are visible from the outside and/or easily located inside the vehicle,” the department posted on its Facebook page. ” These individuals generally rely on their ability to access a large number of vehicles while circulating through the neighborhood and therefore rarely force entry for fear of making noise and risking detection.”

The items most commonly taken from vehicles are:

Global Positioning Systems (Garmin, Magellan, Tom-tom)

Radar Detectors

Cash (coins)

Prescription Medications

Firearms

Residents should lock vehicles, remove valuables from view,

don’t leave prescription medications or firearms in the car, park vehicles in the garage or driveway, leave exterior lights on, and if you have security cameras, park in their range of view.

Also, the community can help prevent crime by reporting suspicious activity during the overnight hours and immediately report an incident if someone has entered your vehicle or property.