Showers followed by potentially record breaking cold temperatures

A late spring cold snap will move through Kentucky and really pack a punch. Everything starts tonight with building cloud cover. Friday expects rain showers most of the day as a cold front moves across the region. On the back side on the front boundary unseasonably cold air will move in sending temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. The potential is there for record breaking low temperatures for several cities in central and eastern Kentucky.

There is a major concern for damage to vegetation that has been planted. Temperatures this cold WILL kill any plants already in a garden. Be sure to cover them with a sheet or blanket Friday night.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Building clouds tonight with lows in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY – Expect mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions, gusts up to 30 mph, and rain showers likely all day. Temperatures will move towards highs in the upper 40s.

