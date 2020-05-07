Sayre Christian Village shares touching video of window visit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sayre Christian Village shared a video on Facebook showing how residents are visiting with loved ones during the Coronavirus in a safe manner.
The video was shared on Tuesday by the center which provides housing and healthcare to older adults.
The post says in part, “Connecting residents like Betsy & her son & daughter-in-law with a window visit gives them HOPE for the future.”
Mother & Son Reunited at Window Visit
((VIDEO🎥)) A MOTHER'S LOVE💙 Connecting residents like Betsy & her son & daughter-in-law with a window visit gives them HOPE for the future.🙏 Our mission is to provide HOPE, housing & healthcare to older adults. While visitors have to stay out for now, LOVE STILL GETS IN.
