Sayre Christian Village shares touching video of window visit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sayre Christian Village shared a video on Facebook showing how residents are visiting with loved ones during the Coronavirus in a safe manner.

The video was shared on Tuesday by the center which provides housing and healthcare to older adults.

The post says in part, “Connecting residents like Betsy & her son & daughter-in-law with a window visit gives them HOPE for the future.”