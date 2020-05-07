Raven Run Nature Sanctuary re-opens with new rules in place

As Kentucky slowly begins its return to normalcy raven run nature sanctuary is back up and running. The park reopened Wednesday, but with a few new rules in place.

For the first time in weeks, Bram Bell is back at raven run and hitting the trails for a two-hour run.

“It’s great. A lot of us really prefer running on trails to running in town. There really haven’t been a lot of options close,” said Bell.

The park may be back open, but visiting isn’t as easy as driving up and parking. The park is requiring people to register online and reserve a time slot.

“We’re allowing 50 cars at a time in two-hour time slots. That’s really keeping people distanced, one space in between each car, just to keep folks safe,” said Jennifer Sanchez, manager at Raven Run Sanctuary. “We’re making sure that they’re safe and reminding them to keep their distance from other hikers.”

Those two hour time slots are filling up fast. Everything is booked until Sunday, which is why Bell is limiting his visits to once a week.

“[I] definitely don’t want to hog the time from other people,” said Bell “I know some people come out here more often than that. Hopefully for the next little bit everyone can take their turn and allow other people to get out and enjoy the trail.”

While there’s no timeline for how long online registrations will be in place, Bell is happy to have some bit of normalcy return to his runs.

“A lot of us are grateful they’ve tried to find a way to get some people back in, even though it’s in a limited fashion,” said Bell. “We’re excited to be out and be able to run a little bit out on the trail.”

To register and reserve a time slot at the park, click here.