Lexington Theater cancels summer shows, broadens virtual, online outreach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the health and safety of patrons, team, cast and orchestra at the forefront of their consideration, The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) will postpone its 2020 Summer Season which included Chicago (July 9-12) and Disney’s The Little Mermaid (July 30-August 2), at The Lexington Opera House.

The Lex will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid in summer 2021, and hopes to present Chicago, pending rights approval. If Chicago cannot be presented, it will be replaced with another title.

2020 Season ticket holders will be contacted with next steps.

While in-person events are on hold, The Lex will continue its mission of training and nurturing theatre artists, with an expansive online arts education program this summer. In June, The Lex will offer a robust array of virtual classes and workshops covering various aspects of professional theatre.

Thanks to the Bruce Lunsford Young Artists Program at The Lex, most of the June programming will be offered at no cost to participants.

In 2019, Lunsford pledged a gift to The Lex of $500,000, over 10 years, to create this program. With his support, The Lex is can extend its reach of programming to aspiring artists from across the state and across the country this summer.

Some classes and workshops will be free and open to all who tune in to The Lex social platforms. Other classes will require a registration to attend. Certain portions of the schedule will be reserved for the artists who would have been cast in the 2020 summer productions – both in the professional company and the Youth and High School Apprentice Programs.

More tuition-based programs will continue in the month of July.

In addition, The Lex will continue to create exciting and engaging digital content on its social platforms for all to enjoy. This work is also supported by Mr. Bruce Lunsford, along with the Murry Foundation.

The Lex launched its #CreativeAtHome series in April to inspire everyone to tap into their creativity, as a means of coping with mental and emotional stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actors, musicians and team members of The Lex have created blog posts, videos and other creative projects. Their bi-weekly #CreativeAtHome Instagram Story Series has featured Lex Alumni sharing a glimpse into how they are continuing to stay positive and creative.

This content will continue throughout the summer.

Full details on the schedule of classes and events and registration for the educational offerings can be found by following The Lexington Theatre Company on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter or by signing up for their newsletter at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

For more information about The Lexington Theatre Company or to make a donation, please visit www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.