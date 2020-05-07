Lexington Catholic plans unique ‘drive-in’ graduation

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – They hardly know what a drive-in movie is and only a few probably have been to one.

But at 10 a.m. May 30, the 198 graduating seniors at Lexington Catholic High School will, in a way, make their own “dive-in.”

- Advertisement -

For the 69th Commencement ceremony, instead of walking across a stage in the school’s Bueter Gymnasium, students will participate, from their cars in a “drive-in movie” style graduation in the parking lot of University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.

Lexington Catholic President Sandra R. Young, said, “We knew we wanted to create something special in a time when the entire class of 2020 is feeling deflated because they have lost many of their year-end school celebrations due to cancellations from COVID-19. Our senior staff began to think of creative ways to honor the students while adhering to CDC guidelines and Governor Beshear’s directives.

“As our plan began to come together, we immediately knew we needed to turn to our friends at the University of Kentucky to help us create something unique. The University responded with an overwhelming ‘yes’ to make it work and to send our seniors off with a graduation they will never forget,” Young said.

Related Article: UK Police investigating reported rape on campus

“The University of Kentucky is honored to help Lexington Catholic commemorate its graduating seniors. Although this ceremony will look different, its purpose remains the same: to celebrate this remarkable milestone. Earning a degree takes years of hard work and perseverance, and we want to make sure students receive the recognition they deserve. Their diploma is not only a representation of what they have accomplished, it is a reminder of what they can achieve,” said UK President Eli Capilouto.

Each graduate will be allowed one vehicle, per family, parked in a checkerboard shape at the Blue Lot of Kroger Field.

This configuration enables all graduates and their families in the cars to focus on large viewing screens facing the audience, while listening to a broadcast of the prayers, speeches, and the calling of each graduates’ name.

Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., President Young, and Principal Mathew George, will preside over graduation.

Principal Mathew George said, “We know we can never make-up for all of the losses these students have endured at the end of their senior year, but we want them to know that they will be a class Lexington Catholic will celebrate for years to come.”

George noted as social restrictions are lifted, the school hopes to invite the Class of 2020 back for their Baccalaureate Mass.