Kentucky National Guard to work primary election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on how the primary election will run this June.

Gov. Beshear said members of the Kentucky National Guard will serve as poll workers and keep polling places operating safely, where in-person voting is necessary.

The State Board of Elections is working on creating a portal where people can request absentee ballots.

Last month, Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to move the primary to June 23 and to allow everyone to request absentee ballots.

All eligible voters will be able to vote by mail because of the Coronavirus.