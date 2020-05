PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pulaski County Sheriff’s investigators need the community’s help tracking down the theft of a John Deere Gator 825i.

It was stolen between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday from East Highway 1248, according to the department.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145 or leave an anonymous tip on the department’s webpage http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php