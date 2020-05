MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mercer County Sheriff’s investigators need help identifying a car suspected of being involved in thefts in the Salvisa community.

The car in this picture was captured on surveillance video Sunday night at the Salvisa Storage off Highway 127 between Harrodsburg and the Bluegrass Parkway.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information should call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 859-734-4221.