Group to add mural with a message downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A group of artists will begin work Thursday evening adding a message to downtown Lexington.

According to organizers with the group PRHBTN, a mural will begin at 105 Eastern Ave. just off East Main Street with the message “Together We Are Stronger” in large text.

- Advertisement -

This mural was designed and will be created by Square Pegs Studio and Design of Lexington.

This project is being coordinated and produced by PRHBTN and made possible through generous donations from Kentucky For Kentucky and Cornett.

The mural will be co-sponsored by Zeff Maloney, A Cup of Commonwealth, and Square Pegs Studio and Design.

Related Article: FCPS working to make last day of school May 27

The project will be completed on Saturday, May 9.

Once the mural is completed, t-shirts featuring the design will be available from Kentucky For Kentucky at www.kyforky.com and the net proceeds will go to benefit the Blue Grass Community Foundation.

The BGCF has set up a Coronavirus Relief Fund which, “is a coalition of philanthropy, government, and business partners who united to create a Response Fund that will deploy resources to community-based organizations at the frontlines of Kentucky’s current coronavirus pandemic.

PRHBTN is an annual celebration of art forms that have been criminalized, marginalized, and under-appreciated in the mainstream, featuring public murals alongside an exhibition of street art works in a space that complements the raw, powerful nature of the message and artistry of each piece.