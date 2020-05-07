Governor warns of utility payment scam amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Electric cooperatives across Kentucky report a surge in scams during the coronavirus crisis.

During his Thursday briefing, Governor Andy Beshear warned Kentuckians that scammers are calling people, claiming to be from a utility company or co-op and threaten to disconnect service without immediate payment. Don’t fall for it.

In March, the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) issued an order that halts disconnections for non-payment and fees for late payments during the pandemic.

Anyone who has fallen for the scam or believes they were targeted by it, is asked to call the Consumer Protection Hotline in the Kentucky Attorney Generals office at 1-888-432-9257.

For an online scam reporting form, click here.