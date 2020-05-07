Fight call lands man in jail on drug charges

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fight call lands a Floyd County man in jail on drug trafficking charges.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, 49-year-old Craig Triplett, of Harold, is charged with first-degree trafficking, third-degree trafficking, felon in possession of a handgun, and other offenses.

Deputies responded to to a fight complaint involving a gun in the Harold community. Once they arrived, they found Triplett, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

And with the help of K9 ‘Drago,’ deputies found more than 400 prescription pills including Xanax, Oxycodone, and other drugs along with a handgun and “a substantial amount of cash,” the department said.