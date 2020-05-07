Downtown traffic detours delayed, other detours extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Construction work on South Upper Street between Winslow and Bolivar, and on Winslow between Jersey Street and South Upper, which was scheduled to begin May 7, has been delayed until next week.

This closure is expected to last for one and a half weeks.

Also, work on the Avenue of Champions at Rose Street, which was expected to be completed on May 9, will be extended beyond that date to allow for gas line utility work.

The closure of South Upper and Winslow Streets will facilitate the replacement of the old sewer pipe with a new line.

Bolivar Street between Mill and Upper, which is currently closed for work on the sanitary sewer, will have one lane open to facilitate the detour.

Commuters on Upper Street can avoid the closure by taking Cedar St. to Mill St. to Bolivar St. which will reconnect them to Upper.

Waze will be updated to show the temporary closures and to help commuters in the area.

Pedestrians should only use open sidewalks and cross at crosswalks. Drivers should be extra cautious in construction areas. Slow down and watch for cyclists, pedestrians and construction workers.

This work continues Lexington’s multi-year project to replace two miles of sanitary sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road, through the University of Kentucky campus and the Euclid business district.

The original sanitary sewer is nearly 80 years old and in disrepair, which is why this new sewer line is needed. Construction on the Euclid sewer project began in February of this year.