State gets $22.9 million to aid transit systems

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state has received $22.9 million in federal funds as the latest share of the $2.2 trillion CARES Act. The money is for relief of public transit agencies hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will distribute grants to 17 public transit agencies.

“Public transit agencies and their employees are a lifeline to thousands of Kentuckians who depend on them for daily transportation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “For those Kentuckians, the bus service is how they get to doctor appointments, the grocery and other essential locations.”

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that public transit agencies have lost ridership because of the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness.

The agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected, Secretary Gray said.

The newly announced grant is for $22,894,101. The funding will cover some operational expenses, including administrative leave for employees forced to self-isolate because of exposure to people infected with COVID-19.

Other eligible expenses include purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfection services and protective barriers between drivers and passengers.

For a list of grants, click here: Care 5311 Operating