208 new cases, including 3-year-old, 11 deaths; 7,500 jobless claims cleared

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky confirmed 208 new coronavirus cases Thursday and of those 36 were in people under 50 and 32 were under 40.

The numbers included a 3-year-old, a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily briefing.

“This just goes to show the virus is still out there and that it doesn’t care about age,” Beshear said.

The total pushed the state total to 6,129. The state has had a minimum of 81,391 people tested.

Of the new cases, 45 were in Jefferson, 22 in Fayette, two in Madison and one each in Floyd, Hardin, and Pike counties, among others.

Beshear reported 11 more deaths, including eight in nursing homes. Five were in Edmonson County, two in Butler, and one each in Jefferson, Grayson, Hardin and Warren.

The number of recovered patients hit 2,177, well over a third of the total number of cases. The number of patients still in ICU ticked up to 199. Another 356 people remain hospitalized.

On the unemployment benefits front, the state expects to clear 7,500 March claims Thursday night. That will leave 14,000 claims from March. Of those, some are duplicates, some have employer issues and some “probably are fraud,” Beshear said.

“I know it has been far, far too long,” Beshear said. “But this is another big group.”