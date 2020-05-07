13 more COVID cases reported at Federal Medical Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus continues to turn the Federal Medical Center in Lexington into a hotspot.

The Lexington Health Department reported 13 more cases among inmates there Thursday, bringing to 69 — 68 inmates and one staff member — confirmed in the facility. Many of those have been reported this week.

The staff member lives in Fayette County.

Wednesday, the Health Department advised anyone who worked at Lexington’s Federal Medical Center since April 20 should be tested for COVID-19 because they may have been potentially exposed during an outbreak.

People can call 859-899-2222 or COVID19 @lfchd.org for help with testing.

The Medical Center is designed to provide medical services to federal prisoners. It houses more than 1,400 inmates.

In a statement today, U. S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said his office, “continues to be in close contact with state and local officials to monitor the situation, as well as the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to get more resources to the Lexington Federal Medical Center and to encourage its workers to get tested.”

With the new cases reported Thursday at the center, Fayette County has had 336 cases since the outbreak began two months ago. The county has reported nine deaths.