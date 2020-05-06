Woman charged with animal cruelty in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) – Court records say police have charged a woman with 44 counts of animal cruelty after finding malnourished and dead horses on a Kentucky farm.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited an arrest warrant from Kentucky State Police in reporting that 53-year-old Jacqueline Helton also faces charges of concealing diseased animals and improperly disposing of dead animals.

The warrant says a complaint about the animals’ welfare was filed April 30 by the property owner, who was leasing the Wayne County farm to Helton.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 6. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Helton has an attorney.