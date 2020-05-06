Wake Forest big man Olivier Sarr announces transfer to Kentucky

Currently, Sarr would have to sit out a season.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Kentucky basketball desperately need a big man in the 2020 recruiting cycle and they sort of filled that role.

Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr has announced he’s transferring to Kentucky.

- Advertisement -

The 7 footer was a huge piece of the team for his junior year at Wake Forest.

Sarr Appeared in 30 games, making 15 starts and only missed one game due to injury.

In those 30 games, he averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Sarr led the Demon Deacons with 11 double-doubles and 33 blocks

He also scored in double figures in 23 games.

At season’s end, Sarr would be named Third-Team All-ACC and be runner-up for ACC Most Improved Player.

Sarr’s commitment comes on the heels of Wake Forest’s new head coach Steve Forbes taking a shot at UK academics while trying to recruit the 7 footer to stay in Winston Salem

Here’s Steve Forbes on re-recruiting Olivier Sarr: “He’s our No. 1 recruit … Why would go to Wake for 3 years and put all that time in to get this prestigious degree, then get your degree at a place like Kentucky? That’s what I told him.”@SportsHubTriad pic.twitter.com/IqQULEBuvs — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) May 5, 2020

As it stands now, Sarr would have to sit out a year. He is not a grad transfer, but most expect him to apply for a transfer waiver to play immediately.