UK COVID-19 clinical trial seeks new treatment options

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky is launching a clinical trial to evaluate new treatment options for COVID-19.

University officials say the trial will investigate azithromycin, ivermectin and camostat mesylate – drugs that could inhibit replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

The medications will be tested on their own or in combination with the antimalaria drug Hydroxychloroquine, according to university officials.

The first patients have already enrolled in this clinical trial and researchers are still recruiting eligible volunteers who are interested in enrolling.

An update is expected at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Principal Investigators Dr. Susanne Arnold, associate director of clinical translation at the UK Markey Cancer Center; and Dr. Zachary Porterfield, assistant professor of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics are scheduled to give an overview of the study.