Tracking Sunshine for Thursday, but Rain and Snow for Friday

High pressure brings a blast of sunshine for Thursday. Until then, a FROST ADVISORY is active for tonight as lows cool to around freezing. Our next weather maker, a cold front, will bring rain, snow, and colder temperatures. I’m expecting rain to switch to snow, on Friday, with minor accumulations. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT– Mostly clear with frost as lows cool to the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY – Mostly sunny and breezy as highs warm to the lower 60s.

