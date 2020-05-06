Remote learning could continue in Fall, schools prepare for the unknown

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The pandemic-impacted school year isn’t even over yet and people are already wondering what next year will look like.

It is not yet known if students will meet in the classroom, but the Kentucky Department of Education is asking superintendents to be flexible.

Scott County Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hub says it’s hard to tell what the start of the next school year will look like, but he says he trusts in Governor Beshear’s guidance.

“I’m confident that him and his team will work with the Department of Education to make sure we have a healthy at school plan in the Fall,” says Hub.

Beshear is currently considering three options: schools re-opening in July and closing again if there’s a spike in cases, keeping the traditional start in August, or waiting to start until after Labor Day.

Hub says he’s confident that whatever plan is adopted, his district will be prepared.

“Regardless of when we start school, I am sure that, not only in Scott County, but across the commonwealth, our teachers and staff are going to be ready to help those students make the transition,” says Hub.

He specifically points to students moving from 5th grade and 8th grade because they’re changing schools.

“Each year, the beginning of school, it’s critical we develop relationships with students,” Hub says.

He says in place of those important face-to-face meetings, Scott County rolled out its professional development summer catalogue, so that parents and teachers can talk in-depth about what a student may need before the school year begins.

As for graduating seniors, Hub says a virtual ceremony is planned, and even parades.

He also says dates are set through the end of July for a possible in-person graduation.

“We’re going to make sure we celebrate and have something for them that is befitting of the Senior Class of 2020,” Hub says.

Though a concrete plan isn’t yet in place, Hub says he knows by watching social media that teachers and students are anxious to get back in the classroom, and he’s excited to safely do so when the time comes.