Man charged with stealing construction equipment

CLAY COUNTY, KY. (WTVQ) – A Clay County man has been charged in connection with the recent theft of construction equipment.

Cory Jacoson, of Sibert Lane, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of County Road 687 and Lower Rader Road, according to a post by Sheriff Patrick Robinson on the Clay County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

The construction equipment had been stolen from a site on Reynolds Road and an investigation by Chief Deputy Clifton Jones led to Jackson as the suspect, according to the post.