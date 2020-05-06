Kentucky River Foothills offers utility bill help due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky River Foothills is accepting applications for Utility Bill Relief /Energy Assistance through an added component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIHEAP helps households pay for utility costs that include electric, natural gas, propane, kerosene, wood or coal. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2020, or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

- Advertisement -

Anyone who meets the income requirements, including individuals and households that have already received assistance with Subsidy (Fall of 2019) or Crisis (January though present) are eligible to receive additional assistance up to $200.

The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.

Non-Subsidized Housing Poverty Level Electric Natural Propane Coal Wood Fuel Oil/ Kerosene 0-100% $ 200 $ 200 $ 200 $ 200 $ 200 $ 200 101-150% $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 $ 150 $ 150

Subsidized Housing Poverty Level Electric Natural Propane Coal Wood Fuel Oil/ Kerosene 0-100% $ 50 $ 50 $ 50 $ 50 $ 50 $ 50 101-150% $ 100 $ 100 $ 100 $ 100 $ 100 $ 100

Even though energy utility companies are not disconnecting utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, KRFDC is strongly urging those who qualify to apply.

Eligible households (homeowners and renters) in our core service counties of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell should call us to complete a by-phone or email application M-F from 8am-4pm through June 30, 2020, or until available funds have been expended.

Requests for assistance can be made by contacting:

Clark Co: 859-744-3235, email pguynn@foothillscap.org

Estill Co: 606-723-4492, email tmurphy@foothillscap.org

Madison Co: 859-623-6514, email rmiller@foothillscap.org

Powell Co: 606-663-2659, email aflanary@foothillscap.org

Residents outside KRFDC’s service region of Clark, Estill, Madison and Powell counties can find their community action agency here: https://www.capky.org/network/All applicants will be required to supply the following documentation at time of application:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Income Eligibility Guidelines (based on previous month’s income)

(150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines)

Household Size Monthly Income

1 $1,595

2 $2,155

3 $2,715

4 $3,275

5 $3,835

6 $4,395

7 $4,955

8 $5,515

*For each additional household member add $560

Community Action Kentucky administers LIHEAP in partnership with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services who receive the funding as a pass-through block grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information about LIHEAP and a listing of LIHEAP outreach offices can be found at the Community Action Kentucky website at www.CAPKY.org.