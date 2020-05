BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Boyle County Sheriff’s Department investigators are trying to identify a man they’d like to talk to about an incident at a local business.

The man is shown in these pictures from surveillance video.

- Advertisement -

He may have been driving the white pickup also captured from surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 859-238-1123 or messenger the department at its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BoyleCountySheriff sOffice/