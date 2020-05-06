Governor’s Tuesday update explains big jump in cases, unemployment changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Governor Andy Beshear’s Tuesday update on coronavirus started with an emphasis on personal responsibility.

The governor said Kentuckians will learn from the Greatest Generation.

“Those qualities of personal responsibility are critically important. My actions and how they impact other people, I am responsible for,” Gov. Beshear said. “Of integrity. Of knowing, we do not get days off when it comes to this virus, and knowing the impact that we can have on others. Work ethic. We have to have the work ethic to complete our task and to come out of this having protected those around us. Finally, faithful commitment. We are fully committed to defeating this virus. We are going to faithfully continue to do what it takes. This is our moment in history, and peoples lives depend on us.”

The governor also thanked teachers, showing a video of his son and daughter, as part of Teacher Appreciation Week and Teacher Appreciation Day, May 5.

“We so appreciate the job our teachers are doing,” said Gov. Beshear. “What teachers have done in this time of crisis is truly amazing. From preparing work for children to complete at home to helping deliver food thank you.”

Governor Beshear updated the state’s latest numbers, explaining a big jump in cases happened because the state rapidly tested everyone at Green River Correctional Complex.

There are now 18 drive through testing sites in Kentucky. The governor announced a new Pikeville location Tuesday. It’s a partnership with the Pike County Health Department, Gravity Labs and Pikeville Medical Center. Testing will he conducted through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pikeville Medical Center, 172 S. Mayo Trail in Pikeville. To learn more and sign up for testing across the state visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

There are changes coming again to the unemployment system. Josh Benton, deputy secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet says Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is primarily for those who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment insurance. Benton says about 100,000 people are currently receiving benefits through the program.

Recipients need to request benefits every two weeks online. The minimum benefit is $176 per week. Benton says to make the process easier, you can submit wage history from last year to calculate benefits, yielding a benefit amount above $176 in many cases.

He also said employers will now be able to report when employees will return to work at https://kewes.ky.gov/. There are some exceptions for workers in at-risk categories or caring for at-risk relatives.

Benton says the state is still trying to clear the final unprocessed claims from March, and the issues are mostly with disagreements with employers about terms of separation.

The governor introduced new requirements for Phase 1 of Healthy at Work Monday.

Tuesday, he said he hopes to announce Phase 2 plans, and that he’s been working with faith leaders on guidance for houses of worship.

“Just because May 20 you can potentially reopen, doesn’t mean that you should,” Gov. Beshear said. “It has to be done safely. Our faith leaders have asked me to reiterate this you should trust your faith leader in your congregation about when it is going to be safe to resume.”