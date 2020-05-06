Ft. Campbell unit headed to South Korea

FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment from Fort Campbell, Ky., will conduct a rotational deployment to South Korea this summer.

The regiment, an aviation unit, will replace 7th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment from Fort Hood, Texas, at the completion of its rotation.

A highly trained and combat-capable force, 2-17th Cavalry Regiment will provide crews, maintenance support, and aircraft to the region.

The squadron is scheduled to return to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, upon completion of its nine-month rotation.

This routinely scheduled deployment provides additional U.S. forces on a rotational basis to South Korea.

The deployment of ready, combat-capable Soldiers from 2-17 CAV is evidence of the strong U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea.