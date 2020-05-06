Fall classes at community colleges to be in-person, online

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) – Officials have decided that Kentucky community college students will be offered a variety of formats for classes in the fall.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System said in a statement that beginning on Aug. 17, classes will be offered online, face-to-face and some will be a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will include an online or remote element that will make it easier to move fully online if circumstances call for it.

The 16 colleges and technical schools also will offer scheduling options for classes that include 8-week, 12-week and 16-week sessions.

In addition, each college is working on plans to meet guidelines on social distancing and health requirements.