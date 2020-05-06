Drugs, cash, stolen gun seized during traffic stop

HARTFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Owensboro man pulled over for speeding ended up in a lot more trouble after drugs, cash and a stolen gun were found in his car, according to Kentucky State Police.

Investigators say 21-year old Tyrus Action was driving 90-miles per hour in a 70-mile per hour zone on I-165, also known as the William Natcher Parkway, about ten miles north of Hartford on May 1, 2020.

KSP says a strong odor of marijuana came from the car after Action was pulled over. Investigators say inside the car they found three pounds of marijuana and three, 4-ounce bottles of codeine.

State Police say a 17-year old passenger from Ohio County had a stolen handgun from Daviess County, a large amount of cash and digital scales.

The teenager was arrested and released to the Ohio County Court Designated Worker, according to KSP.

Action faces nine charges. He was taken to jail on Ohio County, according to State Police.