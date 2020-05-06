Disturbance call lands two in jail on burglary charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two brothers, including one who may have been under the influence of alcohol, are accused of stealing a cast iron stove from a Laurel County residence.

According to a post by Laurel County Sheriff John Root on the department’s Facebook page, 40-year-old Jamie Allen Hoskins and 35-year-old Shannon Hoskins, both of East Bernstadt, are charged with second-degree burglary in connection with the incident early Wednesday morning.

The elder Hoskins also is charged with malicious mischief and driving under the influence. His brother also is charged with criminal mischief.

At about 1 a.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Farley Road. When they arrived, deputies learned a heavy-duty, cast iron stove had been stolen and a suspect left drving a white Chevrolet Cavalier toward Gamecock Road. Troopers with the Kentcuky State Police and Deputy Gary Mehler stopped the car off Jackson Road near Gamecock Road, according to the Facebook post.

Jamie Allen Hoskins was arrested for DUI and for having an unrestrained child in the front seat.

Deputies also received a 911 hang-up call from an address on Littontown Road. That led to the recovery of the stolen stove and the arrest of Shannon Hoskins, the sheriff said.