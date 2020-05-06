Detective: Richmond husband tells inmate he researched how to dispose of body

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Madison County husband accused of his wife’s murder researched how to dispose of a body in a tub of acid, according to a detective.

It was one of several new, disturbing details revealed in court Wednesday.

39-year-old Glenn Jackson was arrested for his wife, Ella’s murder even before her body was found last week in Pulaski County.

Wednesday, a detective testified Jackson got to know the other inmates quickly earning him a new charge, abuse of a corpse.

“Mr. Jackson is seen and heard talking to this other inmate that had reported it that he googled how to dispose of the body in a tub of acid,” says Richmond Police Detective Jason Friend.

Police say there’s no evidence at this time that happened to Mrs. Jackson but she was found with no flesh on her body and her bones scattered possibly because of animals.

Police believe she was killed the day she went missing, October 20th. They think that, in part, because of a Fit Bit that tracked an increase in heart rate from her that night but then nothing more.

“It could be that the device lost battery power and it very well could be that that was the moment that her life ended,” says Det. Friend.

Investigators say they found a significant amount of Ella’s blood in Mr. Jackson’s trunk, along with a knife.

Days before she went missing, police say Ella met with a domestic violence advocate in secret.

“To get counseling and advisement of what to do because she indicated she was in a physically abusive and emotionally controlling relationship with her husband,” says the detective.

Detective Friend testified Ella’s adult son had pictures on his phone of bruises and a swollen eye his mom had gotten from Mr. Jackson.

Police also found audio recordings on Ella’s phone of fights.

“Ella Jackson was screaming ‘Stop hurting me! Stop hurting me!’ then there’s a loud noise, bang, thud. And then she screams,” explains Friend.

Police say neighbors reported hearing a gun shot near the Jackson’s home off Westwood Drive the night she went missing.

During a search of their Richmond home, police say they found two guns.

Detectives say they don’t know how Ella died yet but because of the significant amount of blood they found in Mr. Jackson’s trunk, it had something to do with blood loss.

Because of Mr. Jackson’s assets the judge took away his public defender.

He also found probable cause and sent the case to the county’s grand jury to determine whether there’s enough evidence to bring formal, criminal charges.