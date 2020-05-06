CHI Saint Joseph celebrates National Nurses Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s National Nurses Week and CHI Saint Joseph shared some pictures celebrating area healthcare heroes.

The post on Facebook says, “Thanks to our CCU and CTVU teams at Saint Joseph Hospital for being #CalledToServe! You are our heroes and your commitment to serve during these challenging days has inspired us all. #HealthcareHeroes.”

The Light It Up Blue for Health Care Workers Campaign is underway until May 12. The date coincides with Florence Nightingale’s birthday, the founder of modern nursing.

CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities are lighting up blue during overnight hours in recogition of National Nurses Week and Health Care Week.

The effort is underway across the country to show appreciation for those dedicated to keeping communities healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.